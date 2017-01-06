Posted in: WWE Triple H Welcomes New Chinese Wrestlers (Photos), Indie Wrestler Works WWE NXT, The Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 9:57:19 AM
- The Bella Twins talk about some of the gifts they received from fans at the recent Wizard World Philadelphia convention in this new video:
- Using the name Jonathan Cruz, indie wrestler Jay Cruz of tag team Los Ben Dejos worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings. He wrestled Elias Samson in a match that will air next week. Cruz worked a NXT taping back in September, teaming with "Mr. 450" John Yurnet for a loss to The Authors of Pain.
- As noted, Chinese talents Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to the WWE Performance Center this week to begin working with the company. Triple H tweeted the following from last night's NXT tapings on their arrivals and posted a photo with WWE's first Chinese Superstar, Tian Bing (Bin Wang):