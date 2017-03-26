LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H Trains for WWE Live Event (Video), Dana Brooke Works as Babyface, Eva Marie Video Blog
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2017 - 1:20:30 AM
- We noted earlier that Eva Marie was celebrating 4 years of sobriety from alcohol this week. She talks about her journey in this new video blog:



- Dana Brooke worked her first babyface match at Friday's WWE live event in Montreal. She teamed with Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley to defeat Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Charlotte Flair. No word yet on what WWE has planned for Dana following her turn on Charlotte but there have been rumors of a push.

- Triple H will return to the ring at Sunday's WWE live event in White Plains, NY. He posted the following on Saturday as he prepared, "Final workout before #WWEWhitePlains tomorrow. Giant sets of: Inverted BW rows Seated barbell snatch Log cleans Low cable cross #DoTheWork"




