Posted in: WWE
Triple H Trains for Sunday (Video), WrestleMania 33 Diaries Announced, Cena and Nikki
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 8:17:54 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from John Cena's appearance with Nikki Bella on NBC's "Today" show on Monday. Cena and Nikki will team up against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.



- WWE cameras will be following Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Bayley and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle all week in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Diaries. We will keep you updated as content is posted across WWE's various online platforms.

- Triple H tweeted the following video on Tuesday as he prepares for the Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at Sunday's big event. He wrote, "5 days until @WrestleMania. All you can do is make sure NO ONE works harder! -BFR ladder speed drills -Sled push sprints -DB Dropbox jumps"




