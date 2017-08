Triple H Thanks Takeover Fans, Johnny Gargano on His Loss (Video), Jim Ross

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is video of Johnny Gargano talking to Kayla Braxton after his loss to Andrade "Cien" Almas at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last night. Kayla asks if Zelina Vega throwing the DIY t-shirt at him was what caused him to lose the match but Gargano doesn't have much to say. He walks off after saying, "I'm fine, I'm OK, I'm good..."- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross worked last night's Takeover event, calling Aleister Black's win over Hideo Itami. Corey Graves also acted as a guest commentator, calling the NXT Tag Team Title match that saw SAnitY take the belts from The Authors of Pain.- Mike Rome announced during Takeover that the show was trending worldwide on Twitter. Triple H then took to Twitter and thanked fans for helping the show get to #1: