LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Triple H Thanks Takeover Fans, Johnny Gargano on His Loss (Video), Jim Ross
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 12:05:45 PM
- Below is video of Johnny Gargano talking to Kayla Braxton after his loss to Andrade "Cien" Almas at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last night. Kayla asks if Zelina Vega throwing the DIY t-shirt at him was what caused him to lose the match but Gargano doesn't have much to say. He walks off after saying, "I'm fine, I'm OK, I'm good..."



- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross worked last night's Takeover event, calling Aleister Black's win over Hideo Itami. Corey Graves also acted as a guest commentator, calling the NXT Tag Team Title match that saw SAnitY take the belts from The Authors of Pain.

- Mike Rome announced during Takeover that the show was trending worldwide on Twitter. Triple H then took to Twitter and thanked fans for helping the show get to #1:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

  • Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy

  • Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn

  • The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton

  • Asuka on What's Next (Video), Killian Dain on SAnitY's Title Win, Nick Miller

  • Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

  • Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H

  • Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars




    		•