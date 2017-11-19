LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Triple H Thanks Fans, WWE NXT Superstars Still Undefeated, The Undisputed Era & SAnitY
- Above and below are post-WarGames videos of The Undisputed Era and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY after their war with Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain at "Takeover: WarGames" last night in Houston. As noted, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish won that match. Cole brags about how they run NXT while SAnitY limps through the back.



- NXT Superstars Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan remain undefeated coming out of Takeover last night. As noted, Lars defeated Kassius Ohno in the opener while Black later defeated The Velveteen Dream.

- Triple H tweeted the following after Takeover went off the air last night:







