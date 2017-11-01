|
Triple H teamed with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for a special edition of The Shield as the WWE European tour kicked off tonight in Glasgow, Scotland. They defeated Cesaro, Sheamus and Bray Wyatt, who was making his return to the ring after suffering from the recent virus that was going around the locker room. The finish of the match saw Triple H take Roman Reigns' spot for the Shield-style triple powerbomb to Cesaro.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Triple H Teams with The Shield at WWE Live Event In Scotland (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 1, 2017 - 7:25:26 PM
Below are photos and videos from the match along with WWE's announcement:
The Shield recruit Triple H at WWE Live Event in Glasgow
It can truly be said that WWE Live’s November tour through the United Kingdom and Europe has gotten some Game.
During a WWE Live Event featuring Raw Superstars Wednesday night, the WWE Universe in Glasgow, Scotland’s SSE Hydro bore witness as Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins introduced WWE COO and 14-time World Champion Triple H and presented him with an official Shield vest.
"I had to make a call I never thought I’d make," said The Kingslayer on his need to recruit The King of Kings, his WrestleMania 33 opponent and longtime adversary. "Desperate times. Always have a Plan B."
Before the fans had the opportunity to catch their collective breath, The Cerebral Assassin donned The Shield vest and joined Rollins & fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose in action against the formidable combination of Bray Wyatt, Cesaro & Sheamus.
And if there was any question as to how well Triple H would gel with his Shield teammates, those questions (and Cesaro) were put to rest when The Game and The Hounds of Justice delivered a Triple Power Bomb to The Swiss Cyborg for the victory.
The earth-shattering events during the evening’s Live Event in Scotland once again proved that anything can happen at any time in WWE.
