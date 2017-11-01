Triple H Teams with The Shield at WWE Live Event In Scotland (Video, Photos)

The Shield recruit Triple H at WWE Live Event in Glasgow



It can truly be said that WWE Live’s November tour through the United Kingdom and Europe has gotten some Game.



During a WWE Live Event featuring Raw Superstars Wednesday night, the WWE Universe in Glasgow, Scotland’s SSE Hydro bore witness as Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins introduced WWE COO and 14-time World Champion Triple H and presented him with an official Shield vest.



"I had to make a call I never thought I’d make," said The Kingslayer on his need to recruit The King of Kings, his WrestleMania 33 opponent and longtime adversary. "Desperate times. Always have a Plan B."



Before the fans had the opportunity to catch their collective breath, The Cerebral Assassin donned The Shield vest and joined Rollins & fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose in action against the formidable combination of Bray Wyatt, Cesaro & Sheamus.



And if there was any question as to how well Triple H would gel with his Shield teammates, those questions (and Cesaro) were put to rest when The Game and The Hounds of Justice delivered a Triple Power Bomb to The Swiss Cyborg for the victory.



The earth-shattering events during the evening’s Live Event in Scotland once again proved that anything can happen at any time in WWE.

The intensity from @TripleH is unmatched and now #WWEGlasgow knows that first hand! pic.twitter.com/q9uU0nvvdG — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2017

Triple H looks way too natural in the Shield vest! Like OMG! Seth & Dean must be excited! I would be! LOL! #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/9pE1G5I22n — #TeamAnnette 💕☠️ (@AnnetteReid24) November 1, 2017

8 months ago H n Seth had a massive blood fued where H tried to end Seth’s career. Skip to now,he’s teaming with that same man #WWEGlasgow 😂 pic.twitter.com/aV9GqSTWvk — 💀PAIGE💀 (@TashaXXRollins) November 1, 2017

There's yer #WWEGlasgow finish: a Triple H triple powerbomb pic.twitter.com/zHtptSz0Wk — Yer Wolfman Scullion (@scully1888) November 1, 2017

