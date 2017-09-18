LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H Talks About Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Passing Away (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 5:22:05 PM


Above is video of Triple H talking to TMZ Sports about WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend. Triple H said:

"I loved Bobby, he was a great guy, probably one of the naturally funniest guys ever. Look back on the WWE Network and watch Bobby get put into the WWE Hall of Fame. He did probably an hour of stand-up without a note. ... He was one of the all-time best ever. What people don't know is, Bobby could have done any of this, he was one of the best in-ring performers there was, he just chose not to do it."

