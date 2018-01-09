





Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Questioned About Why Donald Trump Was Not A Part Of WWE's Demo Reel During A Conference

WWE recently spoke at the Television Critics Association winter panel to promote the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW in two weeks. Before WWE went on, the company aired a sizzle reel, which showed faces of those who contribute to the WWE, or has an on-going relationship with the higher ups in the company and a reporter questioned why Donald Trump was not in the reel, as he brought up Trump's affiliation with the McMahon family.



Here was the exchange as Triple H & Stephanie McMahon responded to the questions:



*Reporter asks why Donald Trump was not in the reel*



*Before stating the following below, Triple H said that Trump, along with names such as former President Barack Obama and others, did not make the reel*



Triple H: “To pick one, is trying to get to a destination you’re trying to get to."



Stephanie McMahon: "WWE is non partisan. We are the greatest combination of every culture, gender, socio-economic background etc."



*Reporter - "Does that make you think you should not put him in your reel?”



Stephanie McMahon: "We made a strategic decision to not put forth any type of partisan politics at all" - calling it a “decision we made in our programming, not just in our sizzle.”





Article link: http://deadline.com/2018/01/wwe-donald-trump-sizzle-reel-linda-mcmahon-cnn-tca-1202239551/ Source: Deadline.com