LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Triple H Speaks to WWE College Course, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya Promo, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2018 - 5:51:46 PM
- Below is a new WWE Mixed Match Challenge promo from Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura, who want your voted for the Second Chance spot in two weeks. As noted, voting for the Second Chance slot in Week 11 against Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now open on Facebook.



- WWE stock was down 0.08% today, closing at $37.34 per share. Today's high was $37.65 and the low was $36.92.

- We noted back in January how Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh was offering a class on WWE for the Spring 2018 semester. The "Survey of WWE" class is a part of the Sports Management catalog and offers 3 credits to students, taught by Patrick Synowka. Below is the class synopsis:

"This course examines the cutting-edge business and artistic presentation practices of a global leader in live entertainment, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). Students will review the history covering the professional wrestling business,its talent development, theatrical influences/production practices, event/facility management operations as well as WWE's innovative branding, marketing and mass media strategies

As seen below, Triple H took time to speak with students in the class on Tuesday:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Tyler Breeze Talks If He's Misused on WWE's Main Roster, Working with Fandango, More

  • Triple H Speaks to WWE College Course, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya Promo, WWE Stock

  • This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Best Viewership Since April 2017

  • Matches for WWE MSG Live Event, WWE Stars vs. Super Troopers (Photos), SmackDown Top 10

  • Former Nick Host Calls Out John Cena, SmackDown Social Media Score, Asuka and Charlotte Flair

  • Jeff Hardy Injury Update, WWE SuperCard Feature Announced, The Rock Reveals Rampage Preview

  • Reby Hardy Not Happy with "Misinformation", WWE Working on WrestleMania Special, Eva Marie

  • Dean Ambrose Injury Update, Jack Gallagher's Opponent, Nia Jax Reacts to Alexa Bliss Trash Talking

  • Sheamus Issues Poll on Braun Strowman's Title Shot, RAW Social Media Score, Brie Bella

  • Daniel Bryan's SmackDown Return, WWE 205 Live Tag Team Update (Video), MMC Promos



    		•