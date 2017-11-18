LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H Speaks On WWE's U.K. Division & The Plans For Them Going Forward
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 4:44:10 PM
For the later half of 2017, there has been talks of a United Kingdom
weekly show featuring the U.K. wrestlers who were a part of the WWE U.K. Championship tournament that aired on the WWE Network in January. One of the men who were responsible for this tournament taking place, Triple H, spoke with "The Independent" about the steps going forward for WWE's U.K. division.

Check out what "The Game" had to say:

Triple H: “Pete and all of those UK guys are very talented. Putting together a product of a television show and live events in the UK and doing what we do takes time. I would love for this to have happened quicker and sooner, but we are where we are. We’re still in that process but we’re using those guys here and there and they are still doing their other bookings, as well as working with us. As we move forward, I’m hoping something more definitive for them will be coming soon and we’ll certainly be letting everyone know. They are all very talented kids and a bunch of them are at the Performance Center now, training and constantly working with us as we try to improve them so that when the opportunity comes, we are ready to go.”

