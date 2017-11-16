Triple H Speaks On Kurt Angle's In-Ring Return At WWE "TLC"







As noted here earlier on L.O.P, WWE executive Triple H was the focus of a conference call to promote NXT TakeOver: WarGames this Saturday. During the call, HHH was asked to about the in-ring return of the "Olympic Gold-medalist" and stated what all fans were aware of; that it was a last minute call.



Triple H: It’s funny, we had just started a process where we were taking Kurt through the medical, making sure he was healthy and all of those things. Coincidentally, totally a coincidence, Kurt and I had those conversations that started that process and then all of a sudden, there was this situation where there was a need and his results had just come in.”



