Posted in: WWE
Triple H Set for WWE Live Events, David Benoit Attends WWE Live Event, Ric Flair
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 12:47:52 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turned 68 years old this weekend and to celebrate, WWE posted a video of his wildest outbursts:



- As noted, Triple H is still expected to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Triple H will be wrestling warm-up matches at the March 10th WWE live event in Buffalo and the March 11th live event in Toronto. No word yet on who he will be wrestling in Buffalo but he's been announced for a six-man match in Toronto.

- As seen below, Chris Benoit's son David Benoit attended the recent WWE live event in Edmonton. David often attends WWE shows when the company is in town. He's close to WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

