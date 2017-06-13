LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H Sends Title to Stanley Cup Winners, What Airs After WWE MITB, WWE Fury
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 12:31:13 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 15 big boots that will scramble your face:



- Renee Young will be hosting a special edition of Talking Smack after Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network.

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins for their Stanley Cup win this weekend:




