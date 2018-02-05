Posted in: WWE Triple H Sends Custom Title to Super Bowl Winners (Photo), Total Divas - WWE Network, Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 5:51:44 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video:
- Season 6 of Total Divas will premiere on the WWE Network live stream this Thursday. It's believed that all of season 6 will be available for viewing soon. The 7th season just wrapped on the E! network last week.
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles for their big Super Bowl 52 win: