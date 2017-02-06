|
- The Bella Twins discuss their new Birdiebee brand for women in this new video:
|
WWE
Triple H Sending Title to New England Patriots, New Legends with JBL, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2017 - 7:18:30 PM
- A new episode of "Legends with JBL" will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow at 3pm EST. His guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen. Below is the synopsis:
"WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino's neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!"
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the New England Patriots for winning last night's NFL Super Bowl 51:
