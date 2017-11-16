





Triple H Reveals His Favorite Match And Explains Why He Thinks NXT Is Changing The Wrestling Business

Nov 16, 2017



By Andrew Thompson Nov 16, 2017 - 9:18:26 PM



Here's what HHH had to say:



HHH's Favorite Match:



“It’s hard for me to pick a particular match. I’ve been really lucky in my career almost from the get go to work with some really talented and amazing performers. If I had to pick one, just kind of special moment, it would be the ‘End of an Era‘ match between myself and The Undertaker in a Hell in the Cell, with Shawn as the special guest referee. Just because it was so meaningful to the end of our careers and not that anybody’s career ended there necessarily, but it truly was in some ways the end of an era for us and it was very meaningful. There’s a moment at the end of the match where Shawn, myself and Taker are standing at the top of the stage, looking back over the crowd. That moment is just etched into my brain and will hopefully never leave me. It was a very meaningful to all three of us and a very emotional day.”







How NXT Is Changing The Business:



