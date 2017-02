Triple H Posts Mojo Rawley Video, Gallows and Anderson Note, Xavier Woods

- Xavier Woods plays WWE 2K17 against Gamer Vince in this new video from IGN. Their match features Papa Shango against against The Godfather.

Just watched @MojoRawleyWWE do a 60 inch approach hurdle straight off the red eye...I love this place! @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/G3NIpO9Pzo — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- The t-shirts recently released for RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have already sold out on WWE Shop.- Triple H posted the following video of Mojo Rawley at the WWE Performance Center this morning. He wrote, "Just watched @MojoRawleyWWE do a 60 inch approach hurdle straight off the red eye...I love this place! @WWEPerformCtr"Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here