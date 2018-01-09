





Triple H On If Daniel Bryan Will Wrestle In The WWE Again

Jan 9, 2018



By Andrew Thompson Jan 9, 2018



Here's what HHH had to say:



Triple H: "There can be no exception, medically. If the belief is that he's not healthy enough and it is a risk for him to perform, then I don't know why we would ever allow him to step in the ring unless it can be proven otherwise. We have some of the best medical people in the world working for us. Our wellness policy, our concussion programs, our protocols, I'll put them up against any on the planet. The medical experts will make the determination of whether Bryan can set foot in that ring or not. Personally, for him, I know it's something he loved doing and I hope he has that opportunity, but at the same point in time, he's married and has a child. We serve the human being first." As previously noted here on LOP, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon spoke on behalf of the WWE at the Television Critics Association's winter panel. During the panel, Triple H was asked to shed light on a question that many fans want the answer to: "Will Daniel Bryan wrestle in the WWE again?"Here's what HHH had to say:Triple H: "There can be no exception, medically. If the belief is that he's not healthy enough and it is a risk for him to perform, then I don't know why we would ever allow him to step in the ring unless it can be proven otherwise. We have some of the best medical people in the world working for us. Our wellness policy, our concussion programs, our protocols, I'll put them up against any on the planet. The medical experts will make the determination of whether Bryan can set foot in that ring or not. Personally, for him, I know it's something he loved doing and I hope he has that opportunity, but at the same point in time, he's married and has a child. We serve the human being first."