Posted in: WWE
Triple H Invites Floyd & Conor to RAW, Fans on AJ Styles Open Challenges, Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 11:34:43 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see answer the next United States Title Open Challenge from champion AJ Styles - John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Tye Dillinger, Dolph Ziggler or Sami Zayn. As of this writibg, 37% voted for Nakamura while 29% went with Cena, 13% with Sami, 6% with Dillinger, 5% with Ziggler, 4% for Baron, 4% for Gable and 2% for Jordan.

- After rumors of a cut microphone at the first press event for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Triple H took the opportunity to invite the two to WWE RAW, as seen in the tweet below:





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

