Posted in: WWE
Triple H In India (Photos, Video), WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Book Released (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 3, 2017 - 6:28:09 PM
- Below is a promo for WWE's new "Absolutely Everything You Need to Know" book that comes out today. You can order the book via Amazon at this link.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 211,000 interactions with 44,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 223,000 Twitter interactions with 38,000 unique authors. RAW also had 151,000 Facebook interactions with 107,000 unique authors, down from last week's 173,000 interactions with 122,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- After doing promotional work in London earlier this week, Triple H landed in Mumbai, India today to announce December RAW brand live events for the country. He tweeted the following:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

