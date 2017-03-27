LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H Hypes WrestleMania, Fans on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker Finish, The Miz
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 4:41:06 PM
- Below is a new promo for the WWE Champions mobile game featuring The Miz, who rants on how he should be the face of the game.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which will be the deciding move in The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday - Spear, Tombstone, Chokeslam, Hell's Gate, Superman Punch or other. As of this writing, 45% went with the Tombstone while 28% voted for the Spear, 14% for Hell's Gate, 6% for the Superman punch and 5% for other.

- Is Triple H planning something special for his WrestleMania 33 entrance with one of Motorhead's songs? It would be fitting for Triple H to honor his friend, the late Lemmy Kilmister, by using one of Motorhead's songs besides his entrance theme on Sunday for the match against Seth Rollins. He tweeted the following in response to a fan video using the "Born to Raise Hell" song:




