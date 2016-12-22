LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H Hypes WWE NXT Takeover Main Event, Brie Bella at 21 Weeks, Luke Gallows
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 11:03:47 AM
- Brie Bella gives a "Baby Watch" update at 21 weeks in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- RAW Superstar Luke Gallows turned 33 years old on Thursday.

- Triple H tweeted the following on Bobby Roode vs. WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at "Takeover: San Antonio" next month:




