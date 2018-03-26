LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Triple H Hypes Upcoming Match, WWE SuperCard Update, WWE NXT Roster Artwork
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 12:21:05 PM
- Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring the roster of WWE NXT:



- 2K sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today:

2K today announced the latest update for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 will be available for download beginning Wednesday, March 28 on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon App Store for Android devices.
The latest update features the highly anticipated WrestleMania 34 tier, which will feature more than 65 new cards. Just in time for WWE’s biggest event of the year, the new tier will include WWE Superstars such as:

* Charlotte Flair;
* Dean Ambrose;
* Bayley;
* Jinder Mahal;
* And many more!

In addition, Update 3 will offer players the ability to claim a free pack with unique offerings every four hours, as well as a new Improve Card screen, which sees an updated design and the max number of tokens per stat/ability increased from three to five for the WrestleMania 34 tier and beyond.

For further details on the latest update, check out the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/boom-wrestlemania-34-tier-and-free-packs


For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.


- As noted, WWE has announced the following matches for the big Greatest Royal Rumble event to be held in Saudi Arabia on April 27th - Triple H vs. John Cena, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and a Ladder Match with Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Triple H tweeted the following on getting back in the ring with Cena:




