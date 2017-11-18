Posted in: WWE Triple H Hypes Takeover Matches, Paul Ellering Uses Donald Trump Line, Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 5:56:53 PM
- WWE posted this alternate look at Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Title from Natalya this past Tuesday and her emotional post-match celebration with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:
- WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering borrowed a quote from President Donald Trump to hype tonight's "Takeover: WarGames" main event, which will feature The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era. Ellering wrote the following on The Authors "draining the swamp" tonight:
- Speaking of tonight's Takeover event, Triple H tweeted the following to hype Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black and the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women's Champion between Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce: