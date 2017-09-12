LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H Hypes MYC Finale, Vince McMahon In WWE 2K18, More on Tonight's SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 11:06:52 AM
- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas with SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya defending against Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The New Day in a Street Fight and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defending against Tye Dillinger.



- Triple H tweeted the following to hype tonight's live finals of The Mae Young Classic, featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler:




- As seen below, WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will be a playable Superstar in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. Vince will make his WWE SmackDown return on tonight's show to address the beef between Kevin Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.




