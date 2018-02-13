LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H Hypes Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman Attacks, Black History Month Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 2:40:06 PM
- Below is another WWE video for Black History Month with Mark Henry, Titus O'Neil and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss learning about the Freedom Rides at the National Civil Rights Museum:



- As noted, last night's RAW dark main event in San Jose saw Asuka defeat Alexa Bliss by DQ due to interference from Nia Jax. Sasha Banks and Bayley also interfered to make the save. There was another dark main event segment last night that saw WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz come out to issue a challenge to John Cena. Braun Strowman came out instead and ended up destroying Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

- Triple H tweeted the following today on Ronda Rousey signing her RAW brand deal during the in-ring segment at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:




