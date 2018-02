Triple H Hypes Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman Attacks, Black History Month Video

Sunday, February 25th...a night that will change the landscape of @WWE.

Be there in Las Vegas @TMobileArena for #WWEChamber to witness the most dominant woman in combat sports history, @RondaRousey OFFICIALLY start her @WWE career as a part of #Raw. https://t.co/QWTHk4aKB7 — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- Below is another WWE video for Black History Month with Mark Henry, Titus O'Neil and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss learning about the Freedom Rides at the National Civil Rights Museum:- As noted, last night's RAW dark main event in San Jose saw Asuka defeat Alexa Bliss by DQ due to interference from Nia Jax. Sasha Banks and Bayley also interfered to make the save. There was another dark main event segment last night that saw WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz come out to issue a challenge to John Cena. Braun Strowman came out instead and ended up destroying Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.- Triple H tweeted the following today on Ronda Rousey signing her RAW brand deal during the in-ring segment at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here