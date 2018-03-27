Posted in: WWE Triple H Grants Wish, Brock Lesnar Destroys Roman Reigns Again, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 7:08:17 AM
- We're less than two weeks away from their WrestleMania 34 main event match and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar once again has destroyed Roman Reigns on RAW. This week's show saw Paul Heyman and Lesnar open the show to reveal that Reigns' temporary storyline suspension had been lifted. Reigns then approached the ring with a steel chair, still selling the attack from last week. The segment ended with Lesnar standing tall in the ring after taking Reigns out using the steel ring steps, the chair Reigns brought to ringside, a few suplexes and the F5. Below is video from the segment:
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:
* The Revival vs. Titus Worldwide
* Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher
- Triple H granted a Make-A-Wish Wish backstage at Monday's RAW at The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Here he is with Zach and his family backstage before the show: