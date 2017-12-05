|
GulfNews.com confirmed today that Triple H vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns at Friday's WWE live event in Abu Dhabi will be for the title.
Triple H Getting a WWE Intercontinental Title Shot, Roman Reigns and HHH Comment on Match
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 8:59:49 PM
It appears this would be Triple H's first Intercontinental Title match since May 15th, 2006. RAW that night saw Chris Masters, Shelton Benjamin and Triple H defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam and WWE Champion John Cena in a 3-on-2 Texas Tornado Handicap Match. Shelton won the Intercontinental Title in that match.
Reigns spoke to Gulf News and commented on being a fighting champion. He said: “I’m super excited. Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself. I’m always down to defend my yard... It’s not just a regular match, it’s for my Intercontinental title. I’m looking forward to put it up on the line... that’s the type of champion I want to be.”
Triple H also spoke to Gulf News and commented on the match: “I bring a different intensity that my era brought to the ring. This is kind of a rematch from WrestleMania 32... and Roman is probably one of the most intense competitors in the WWE right now so I look forward to stepping in the ring with him. He calls himself the ‘Big Dog’, I call myself ‘The Game’... So, we’ll see.”
