Posted in: WWE
Triple H Confronts Roman Reign (Video), WWE NXT - USA Network Promo, John Cena - Fallon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 8, 2017 - 9:13:50 AM
- Below is a promo for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, which will air on the USA Network and the WWE Network. As noted, matches confirmed for next week include Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce.



- Below is video from John Cena's Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Cena talks about Christmas growing up, the new "Ferdinand" movie and shows how much Mandarin he's learned.



- Thursday's WWE live event in Abu Dhabi saw The Shield defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar & Samoa Joe in the main event. After the match, Triple H interrupted The Shield's celebration to confront WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Friday's live event in the same venue. Below is video of the segment, which saw Triple H promise to leave Abu Dhabi with the title:




