Posted in: WWE
Triple H Comments on His Ring Return, WWE Fastlane Promo, WWE Stock Update
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 11:15:26 PM
- Below is a promo for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view with Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the main event:



- WWE stock was up 0.05% on Monday, closing at $21.46 per share. The high was $21.59 and the low was $21.34.

- As noted, Triple H will return to the ring at WWE live events on March 10th in Buffalo, March 11th in Toronto and March 26th in White Plains. He's being advertised to team with Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in White Plains. Triple H tweeted the following on the events:




