Posted in: WWE
Triple H Comments on American Alpha Winning Gold, Family Sitting at Ringside (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 9:24:54 AM


As seen above, new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha had family members sitting at ringside for last night's big win on the final SmackDown of 2016. WWE posted this exclusive video of their post-match celebration after pinning The Wyatt Family in the Four Corners Elimination Match.

Triple H made the following congratulatory tweet with backstage photo after American Alpha's big win:




