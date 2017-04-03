LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Triple H Announces WWE NXT Takeover for Chicago
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 3:46:40 PM
Triple H took to Twitter today and announced the next WWE NXT Takeover event for Chicago in late May. NXT "Takeover: Chicago" will take place on Saturday, May 20th in Chicago. This is the night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown-exclusive event.

Triple H also announced new NXT live events in May for Phoenix, Riverside, San Diego, Cincinnati and Evansville. The Cincinnati and Evansville shows will take place the same weekend as Takeover. Tickets for the live events go on sale this Friday and tickets for Takeover go on sale this Saturday.

Below are his tweets on the events:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena on His WrestleMania Moment, Karl Anderson on The Hardys' Return, UpUpDownDown

  • Stephanie McMahon on WrestleMania 33, Pay-Per-View Milestone for Natalya, Brie Bella

  • WWE NXT Superstars Reportedly Coming to WWE's Main Roster Soon

  • WrestleMania 33 Stage Catches On Fire After Main Event (Videos)

  • Bobby Roode on Drew McIntyre and Takeover (Video), The Rock - Under Armour, Axxess

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count Announced Today

  • Recap from Today's Post-WrestleMania 33 Conference Call with WWE Executives

  • Triple H Announces WWE NXT Takeover for Chicago

  • Jim Ross Says He's Signed a New Two Year Deal with WWE, Comments on WrestleMania 33, More

  • Backstage News on The Hardys Returning at WrestleMania 33, Jeff Hardy Banged Up Before the Match




    		•