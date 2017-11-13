Triple H Added to WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card for Sunday

|
Tonight's WWE RAW saw an injury angle during Jason Jordan's win over Bray Wyatt, used to write Jordan off the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view card for Sunday. Wyatt injured the knee of Jordan during the match and later furthered the injury in a post-match attack. RAW Team Captain and General Manager Kurt Angle later removed Jordan from the match and was about to name a replacement when he was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon and then Triple H, who named himself as the fifth member of Team RAW.
Below is the updated card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
RAW vs. SmackDown
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
