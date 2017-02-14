Posted in:
WWE
Triple H - Bayley Photo, Charlotte Reacts to Loss, Bill Goldberg - Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 10:14:21 AM
- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after losing the RAW Women's Title to Bayley on last night's RAW from Las Vegas:
- Triple H tweeted this photo with the new RAW Women's Champion after her big win last night, which was the main event of RAW:
- As noted, Bill Goldberg took to Twitter and called WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho "morons" after the Gillberg return on last night's RAW. After turning on Jericho during their Festival of Friendship, Owens took to Twitter and responded to Goldberg. You can see their exchange below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
Bray Wyatt Talks WWE Title Win, Staying Busy, His Win Being an "Up-Yours" to Authority
WWE Star Films Music Video on Monday, New "Bella Brains" Video, Birthdays
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WWE Title Match, Chamber Fallout, More
Bayley Talks RAW Women's Title Win and Her Fans, Post-RAW Update on Chris Jericho
Triple H - Bayley Photo, Charlotte Reacts to Loss, Bill Goldberg - Kevin Owens
Kelly Kelly Backstage at RAW (Video), Bayley - Sasha Banks Photo, Fans on RAW
Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler - Valentine's Day Note, 205 Live
Backstage Elimination Chamber Note, Teddy Long WWE HOF Video, Sami Zayn - Samoa Joe
Gillberg Returns to WWE TV on RAW (Video), Goldberg Responds
WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley