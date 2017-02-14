I've succeeded and failed throughout my life based on one person and one person only. ME.

This isn't done. #Raw #RoadTo5x — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 14, 2017

Morons.... — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

Keep diggin' that hole kid.... RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a ... https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after losing the RAW Women's Title to Bayley on last night's RAW from Las Vegas:- Triple H tweeted this photo with the new RAW Women's Champion after her big win last night, which was the main event of RAW:- As noted, Bill Goldberg took to Twitter and called WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho "morons" after the Gillberg return on last night's RAW. After turning on Jericho during their Festival of Friendship, Owens took to Twitter and responded to Goldberg. You can see their exchange below: