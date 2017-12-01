Posted in: WWE Trailer for HBO's Andre the Giant Doc, The Riott Squad's First Shoot, Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 2:58:41 PM
- Below is the first trailer for WWE Studios' documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, which will premiere on HBO in the Spring of 2018.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which General Manager has the harder job. As of this writing, 64% went with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle while 36% voted for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.
- The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan have participated in their first official photoshoot for WWE. You can scroll through a few photos from the shoot using the Instagram embed below: