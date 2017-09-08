|
WWE
Trailer and Synopsis for New WWE Book, WWE International TV Deal, Stephanie McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Sep 8, 2017
- Above is the trailer for WWE's "Absolutely Everything You Need to Know" book that comes out on October 3rd. You can pre-order the book via Amazon at this link. Below is the synopsis:
Fantastic facts, incredible information, and uncanny trivia about everything in the WWE Universe.
Packed with fun facts, bizarre-but-true tales, and quirky insights into everyone's favorite sports entertainment stars, from memorable matches to signature moves and fan-favorite quotes, this book covers all the stars, managers, battles, team-ups, rivalries, and tournaments that form the WWE world. Learn the inside info on Superstars such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. With strange and fascinating facts about the WWE Superstars, including popular competitors from RAW, SmackDown Live, and NXT, this unique book will surprise and delight new and die-hard sports entertainment fans.
- WWE announced the following:
TVA SPORTS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE BROADCAST AGREEMENT
MONTREAL and STAMFORD, Conn., (September 7, 2017) – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and TVA Sports today announced a multi-year agreement to televise a weekly, one-hour edition of WWE’s flagship program Raw, in French, beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 p.m.
“We’re delighted to meet the demand for WWE by offering in-ring programming every week on TVA Sports,” said Veronique Dubois, Director, Programming, TVA Sports. “Quebec has produced its share of great WWE Superstars over the years, and we hope that a new generation of Superstars will follow in the footsteps of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Rougeau Brothers, among others.”
“We’re pleased to have TVA Sports join us in televising WWE programming,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to broaden our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment throughout the region.”
All of the action for TVA Sports’ presentation of Raw will be called by Patric Laprade, who will be joined on commentary by social media sensation Kevin Raphael.
- The Special Olympics of Connecticut named Stephanie McMahon as their Honorary Chairperson for the 2018 USA SO Games on Thursday, as seen below:
