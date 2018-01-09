Posted in: WWE Trailer For The 2018 'Fastlane' PPV Released (Video), Will RAW 25 Be A Five-Hour Show?
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:30:36 PM
There was a bit of confusion as the Television Critics Association's Twitter account uploaded a photo of Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (who were representing WWE at a winter panel to promote RAW's 25th anniversary show) and the caption of the photo read that RAW 25 would be a five hour show.
The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH has released the trailer for the 2018 'Fastlane' PPV which will occur on March 11th and is a SmackDown Live exclusive PPV. As previously reported, the venue had the main event for the show listed as a Fatal 5-Way for the WWE Championship featuring: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton.
In the promo package below, that main event is still being promoted, along with the advertisement of a returning John Cena.