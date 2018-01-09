





Trailer For The 2018 'Fastlane' PPV Released (Video), Will RAW 25 Be A Five-Hour Show?

Jan 9, 2018 - 9:30:36 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 9, 2018 - 9:30:36 PM



This is one boss couple. @StephMcMahon and @TripleH gave us a sneak peek at January 22nd's #Raw25. Cameos and matches are still coming together, but the 5 hour event promises to be one for the history books #TCA18 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) @wwe @wweuniverse pic.twitter.com/n7MxEGYOu8 — The TCA (@OfficialTCA) January 9, 2018







This lead to a bit of confusion about the length of the special on January 22nd, but Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet & Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer cleared things up.



The five hour Raw story on the 22nd is inaccurate. Raw will be three hours on that night. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 10, 2018





LRT - Raw 25 isn’t gonna be 5 hours. The dual location thing is what confused things.



A rep for WWE says the show that airs on TV will be 3 hours. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 10, 2018











The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH has released the trailer for the 2018 'Fastlane' PPV which will occur on March 11th and is a SmackDown Live exclusive PPV. As previously reported, the venue had the main event for the show listed as a Fatal 5-Way for the WWE Championship featuring: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton.



In the promo package below, that main event is still being promoted, along with the advertisement of a returning John Cena.



