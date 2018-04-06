Tournament Results from Day 1 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess, Post-Match Videos

After advancing in the NXT #NorthAmericanChampionship invitational tournament at #WrestleMania #Axxess, @FabianAichner is ready to be the first person to EVER challenge the brand new titleholder! #NXTAxxess pic.twitter.com/vlY39RW6gb — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2018

In his very first #WrestleMania #Axxess match, @ItsLioRush is VICTORIOUS and moves on to the next round of the #UKChampionship invitational tournament! pic.twitter.com/HpOfsDBTqt — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2018

WWE announced the following tournament results from day 1 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. As noted, there was also a WWN Title match that saw Keith Lee retain over Kassius Ohno. You can see post-match videos and photos from the day 1 matches below as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the Axxess tournaments and click here for the full brackets.* Lio Rush defeated Buddy Murphy* Drew Gulak defeated Dan Matha* Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid* Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves* Trent Seven & Tyler Bate defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss* The Street Profits defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude* Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair