.@MandrewsJunior picks up a big win at #Axxess in the #UKChampionship Invitational Tournament. In the mean time, if you want more #MarkAndrews catch him on #205Live and listen to @musicofjunior! pic.twitter.com/gu2xUvq9zM — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018

WWE announced the following tournament results from day 2 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. You can see post-match videos and photos from the day 2 matches below as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the Axxess tournaments and click here for the full brackets. Click here for results from day 1.* Lince Dorado defeated Raul Mendoza* Mark Andrews defeated Zack Gibson* Chris Dijak defeated Ariya Daivari* Hideo Itami defeated Wolfgang* Forgotten Sons defeated SAnitY* TM61 defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans* Peyton Royce defeated Candice LeRae