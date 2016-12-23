Posted in: WWE Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 3:43:30 AM
Wednesday's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 705,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 556,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. This week's show was the first in a new timeslot - 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST.
This week's Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, an increase from the previous week's show, which ranked #19.
Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season: