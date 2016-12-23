LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 3:43:30 AM


Wednesday's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 705,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 556,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. This week's show was the first in a new timeslot - 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST.

This week's Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, an increase from the previous week's show, which ranked #19.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers
Episode 2: 461,000 viewers
Episode 3: 595,000 viewers
Episode 4: 563,000 viewers
Episode 5: 556,000 viewers
Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

