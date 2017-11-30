|
WWE
Total Divas Viewership Down for This Week's Show
By Marc Middleton
Nov 30, 2017 - 4:38:53 PM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 548,000 viewers and ranked #38 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is down from the previous episode, which drew 629,000 viewers and ranked #21 for the night.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
