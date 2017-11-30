LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Total Divas Viewership Down for This Week's Show
By Marc Middleton
Nov 30, 2017 - 4:38:53 PM


Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 548,000 viewers and ranked #38 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from the previous episode, which drew 629,000 viewers and ranked #21 for the night.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:

Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
Episode 9:
Episode 10:
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • The Rock Gets Magazine Cover as Dwanta Claus (Photos), WWE NXT Battle Royal Set, Stock

  • Total Divas Viewership Down for This Week's Show

  • Luke Harper - Damnation Behind-The-Scenes Video, WWE NXT - WWE Network, AJ Styles

  • Another WWE 365 Special Coming Soon, Scott Hall Gives Update (Video), Sonya Deville

  • WWE NXT Title Matches Airing Soon, Kane & Sting In Commercial, Triple H Congratulates Band

  • Mick Foley on a Possible RAW 25 Appearance, Paige Video, Becky Lynch on The Riott Squad

  • Chad Lail on Being with WWE NXT, More on WWE Studios Expansion, Ken Shamrock Shoot Trailer

  • Naomi Reacts to Injury Announcement, The Edge & Christian Show Returning?, WWE Rankings

  • Speculation on Lio Rush's WWE NXT Status, Sheamus' Workout Memes (Video), Fans on SmackDown

  • The Singh Brothers Being Replaced?, Jack Gallagher Documentary Trailer, The Rock's Ink



    		•