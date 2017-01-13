LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Total Divas Viewership Down, WWE United Kingdom Title Revealed (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 12:28:20 AM
- Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness reveal the WWE United Kingdom Title in this new video:



- This week's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 584,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 734,000 viewers, which was a new high for season 6. This was the third show in the new timeslot.

This week's Total Divas ranked #35 on the Cable Top 150, a big drop from last week's #12 spot.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers
Episode 2: 461,000 viewers
Episode 3: 595,000 viewers
Episode 4: 563,000 viewers
Episode 5: 556,000 viewers
Episode 6: 705,000 viewers
Episode 7: 734,000 viewers
Episode 8: 584,000 viewers
Episode 9:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former WWE Tag Team Champion Hospitalized This Week

  • Backstage News on Original Plans for The Undertaker Going Into WrestleMania, Taker - Braun Strowman

  • Fatal 4 Way Now Official for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"

  • Total Divas Viewership Down, WWE United Kingdom Title Revealed (Video)

  • Perry Saturn Says He's Close to Being Homeless, Asks Fans for Help (Video)

  • Update on the Return of Holy Foley, WWE 2K17 PC Details Announced, Brie Bella

  • The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler "Collection" Video, More on Total Divas, The Rock - Tom Brady

  • Chris Jericho Donates to GoFundMe Page, Identity of CJ Lunde, RAW Slo-Mo Video

  • WWE Superstar Making Changes to His Character, SmackDown Top 10, RAW Milestone

  • WWE NXT Superstar Suffers Knee Injury, Tag Team Feud Put On Hold




    		•