Posted in: WWE Total Divas Viewership Down, WWE United Kingdom Title Revealed (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 12:28:20 AM
- Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness reveal the WWE United Kingdom Title in this new video:
- This week's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 584,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 734,000 viewers, which was a new high for season 6. This was the third show in the new timeslot.
This week's Total Divas ranked #35 on the Cable Top 150, a big drop from last week's #12 spot.
Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season: