WWE
Total Bellas Viewership Up Going Into Next Week's Season Finale
By Marc Middleton
Oct 20, 2017 - 8:02:09 PM
Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 563,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from last week's episode, which drew 552,000 viewers and ranked #25 for the night on cable.
Next week's episode will be the season 2 finale.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:
Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6: 552,000 viewers
Episode 7: 563,000 viewers
Episode 8:
