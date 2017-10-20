LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Total Bellas Viewership Up Going Into Next Week's Season Finale
By Marc Middleton
Oct 20, 2017 - 8:02:09 PM


Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 563,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 552,000 viewers and ranked #25 for the night on cable.

Next week's episode will be the season 2 finale.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6: 552,000 viewers
Episode 7: 563,000 viewers
Episode 8:

