LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Total Bellas Social Media Score, Dolph Ziggler on Phoning It In, Otis Dozovic Combine Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 8, 2017 - 8:46:10 AM
- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Otis Dozovic doing 46 reps on a 225-pound bench press during the 2017 NXT Combine at the Performance Center last week:



- The season two premiere of Total Bellas on E! on Wednesday night actually made Nielsen's social media TV ratings list for series & specials. The show ranked #4, behind Big Brother, America's Got Talent and Hannity. Total Bellas had 31,000 interactions with 7,000 unique authors on Twitter and 8,000 interactions with 6,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Dolph Ziggler continues to poke fun at comments on how he's been "phoning it in" at WWE events as of late. He wrote the following on Twitter:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Today, John Cena In Total Bellas Bonus Clips

  • Trailer and Synopsis for New WWE Book, WWE International TV Deal, Stephanie McMahon

  • Total Bellas Social Media Score, Dolph Ziggler on Phoning It In, Otis Dozovic Combine Video

  • Viewership for the Season Two Premiere of Total Bellas

  • WWE NXT Events Postponed Due to Hurricane, Total Bellas Recap Video, Zelina Vega

  • Eve Torres - WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE - Mountain Dew Contest

  • New Movie Trailer with John Cena, WWE Catches Up with Santino Marella (Video), WWE Holiday Update

  • WWE Star In Fashion Show, Female WWE Referee Speaks (Video), Fans on Total Bellas Couples

  • Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week's Total Bellas Episode

  • Adam Cole Responds to William Regal, Asuka and Regal Videos, WWE NXT - WWN News



    		•