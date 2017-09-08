Posted in: WWE Total Bellas Social Media Score, Dolph Ziggler on Phoning It In, Otis Dozovic Combine Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 8, 2017 - 8:46:10 AM
- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Otis Dozovic doing 46 reps on a 225-pound bench press during the 2017 NXT Combine at the Performance Center last week:
- The season two premiere of Total Bellas on E! on Wednesday night actually made Nielsen's social media TV ratings list for series & specials. The show ranked #4, behind Big Brother, America's Got Talent and Hannity. Total Bellas had 31,000 interactions with 7,000 unique authors on Twitter and 8,000 interactions with 6,000 unique authors on Facebook.
- Dolph Ziggler continues to poke fun at comments on how he's been "phoning it in" at WWE events as of late. He wrote the following on Twitter: