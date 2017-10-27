|
WWE
Total Bellas Season Two Finale Viewership, Breakdown for the Second Season
By Marc Middleton
Oct 27, 2017 - 11:26:27 AM
Wednesday's season two finale of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 674,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from last week's episode, which drew 563,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable. This is also the best number going back to the season two premiere.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:
Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6: 552,000 viewers
Episode 7: 563,000 viewers
Episode 8: 674,000 viewers
Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers
Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode
In comparison, here is the Season 1 breakdown:
Episode 1: 632,000 viewers
Episode 2: 756,000 viewers
Episode 3: 625,000 viewers
Episode 4: 630,000 viewers
Episode 5: 536,000 viewers
Episode 6: 663,000 viewers
Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers
Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode
