LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Total Bellas Season Two Finale Viewership, Breakdown for the Second Season
By Marc Middleton
Oct 27, 2017 - 11:26:27 AM


Wednesday's season two finale of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 674,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 563,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable. This is also the best number going back to the season two premiere.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6: 552,000 viewers
Episode 7: 563,000 viewers
Episode 8: 674,000 viewers
Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers
Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode

In comparison, here is the Season 1 breakdown:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers
Episode 2: 756,000 viewers
Episode 3: 625,000 viewers
Episode 4: 630,000 viewers
Episode 5: 536,000 viewers
Episode 6: 663,000 viewers
Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers
Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Total Bellas Season Two Finale Viewership, Breakdown for the Second Season

  • WWE Executives on the WWE Network, Women's Division Success, RAW & SmackDown TV Deals, More

  • Update on the WWE Network Subscriber Count

  • WWE Reports Strong Q3 2017 Results & Targets Record Results In 2018, Vince McMahon Comments

  • William Regal Confirms WWE NXT Title Match and Contract Signing for Takeover (Video)

  • Title Match on Next Week's WWE NXT, Aleister Black Attacked, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

  • Reason for Nia Jax's WWE Leave of Absence before TLC PPV and WWE Superstar Who May Have Encouraged It

  • Final Spot Set for the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Fatal 4 Way (Photo), Updated Card

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with Fallout from Monday's Big RAW Angle?

  • Former WWE Superstar Goes Public with Recent Drug Addiction Issues



    		•