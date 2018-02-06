Top WWE Superstar Signs New Deal, Female Superstars Hype Elimination Chamber, Black History Month

Its no secret I've had my @WrestleMania moments in the past. Some may say WE hold the measuring stick for the ladies. #TootToot 😜 but NOW I'm looking to make my LEGACY complete with a brand new 1! #WWEChamber is my 1st stop to MY next #WrestlemaniaMoment #MickieForChamp #7xChamp — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 6, 2018

That’s right babyy! Lock the doors let’s see who makes it out alive #PutYourHairUpAndSquareUp https://t.co/KyQ9EgT3F6 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 6, 2018

None of us have experienced the #WWEChamber but I know I’ll be ready.



...and I’ll get back to where I’m supposed to be. #WrestleMania — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 6, 2018

I’ve felt so many emotions, thoughts, and feelings the last two weeks.



But once that door closes, I’m only thinking about one thing. Winning my title back. #WWEChamber #LegitBoss https://t.co/l0ZVNKXTiF — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 6, 2018

The women of @WWE continue to make history...I’ve been a part of a historic match. At #WWEChamber, I WILL win it. #RAW 🙋‍♀️ #GodsGreatestCreation https://t.co/9obg9Juv5m — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 6, 2018

Raise your hands.

Chant your little hearts out.

I can’t wait to break your spirits when I defeat everyone in the #WWEChamber and make history...again. #GoddessAboveAll #Raw https://t.co/ok4wz4E3zS — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 6, 2018

My sight is set on one thing #Wrestlemania, nobody is gonna get in my way #TheIrresistibleForce pic.twitter.com/jot0XOdmJ9 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 6, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- WWE posted this video of Mark Henry and Roman Reigns discussing sit-ins & segregation while at the National Civil Rights Museum last month. WWE produced the video to celebrate Black History Month.- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has signed a new deal with the company, according to PWInsider. Miz has reportedly signed a four-year deal but word is that officials wanted to sign him to a much longer contract.- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match will feature RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The winner will then defend the title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 but that match could be a Triple Threat if Nia Jax defeats Asuka at the Chamber pay-per-view. Below are comments from the Chamber participants on the historic match along with comments from Asuka and Jax:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here