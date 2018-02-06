LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Top WWE Superstar Signs New Deal, Female Superstars Hype Elimination Chamber, Black History Month
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 3:59:10 PM
- WWE posted this video of Mark Henry and Roman Reigns discussing sit-ins & segregation while at the National Civil Rights Museum last month. WWE produced the video to celebrate Black History Month.



- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has signed a new deal with the company, according to PWInsider. Miz has reportedly signed a four-year deal but word is that officials wanted to sign him to a much longer contract.

- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match will feature RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The winner will then defend the title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 but that match could be a Triple Threat if Nia Jax defeats Asuka at the Chamber pay-per-view. Below are comments from the Chamber participants on the historic match along with comments from Asuka and Jax:

























