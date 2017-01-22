LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Top WWE Superstar Has Bag with Money and Other Items Stolen at WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2017 - 7:23:12 AM
Kait8.com is reporting that WWE Champion AJ Styles was the victim of theft last Monday night during a WWE live event.

According to the Arkansas State University police, Styles claimed a black bag had been stolen at the campus Convocation Center Monday night. The incident is currently under investigation.

AJ claimed the bag had $1,000 in American currency and $7,000 in yen in it.

An iPhone, Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360 and six games were also stolen.

