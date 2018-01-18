LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Top Stars Joining The New Day on Fallon (Videos), Fans on MMC Week 2 Winners, Eva Marie
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 8:29:13 PM
- Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie makes vegan tacos in this new "Vegan Life: Recipes for Eating Plant Based" video blog from her YouTube channel. Eva and her husband are currently doing a 31-day plant based diet.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win Week 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. As of this writing, 81% voted for The Miz and Asuka while 19% voted for Big E and Carmella.

- As noted, The New Day will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon later tonight. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will also be appearing to promote the RAW 25th Anniversary show. The WWE website has confirmed that the group will be facing off in a Lip Sync Battle. They wrote, "Will The New Day shower Fallon in pancakes? Will Triple H fulfill his destiny and lip sync to Motörhead? Tune in tonight for the answers to all this and more."

Below are more videos from backstage:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top Stars Joining The New Day on Fallon (Videos), Fans on MMC Week 2 Winners, Eva Marie

  • SmackDown Stars Announced for RAW 25, Attitude Era Moments Behind-The-Scenes, Seth Rollins

  • The New Day on Jimmy Fallon Tonight, The Undisputed Era Sends a Message, WWE - Bruce Prichard

  • How Long New WWE Talents Signed For, Elias & Bayley MMC Video, Lince Dorado

  • Why Bret Hart Won't Be Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show, Mick Foley & Chris Jericho Updates

  • Seth Rollins' Blackout In Slow Motion, Johnny Gargano on Winning for His Father, WWE Stock

  • WWE Legend Pulls Out of RAW 25 Booking, MVP and Several More Names Announced, Updated Listing

  • WWE Hall of Famers Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Pre-show

  • Eva Marie on Being an Alcoholic, Finding Help In a 12-Step Program, Opening Up, More

  • Increase for This Week's Total Divas Viewership



    		•