Top Star Possibly Returning to WWE TV for WrestleMania 33 Angle This Week

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE TV this coming week to set up his WrestleMania 33 plans, according to PWInsider. Word is that The Deadman will likely be at RAW on Monday.As noted, Taker is expected to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next month. If that is still the plan, it will be interesting to see how they set that match up as Reigns is set to face Braun Strowman at tomorrow's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here