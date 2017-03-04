LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Top Star Possibly Returning to WWE TV for WrestleMania 33 Angle This Week
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 3:15:43 PM
The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE TV this coming week to set up his WrestleMania 33 plans, according to PWInsider. Word is that The Deadman will likely be at RAW on Monday.

As noted, Taker is expected to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next month. If that is still the plan, it will be interesting to see how they set that match up as Reigns is set to face Braun Strowman at tomorrow's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top Star Possibly Returning to WWE TV for WrestleMania 33 Angle This Week

  • John Cena Gets Slimed for Nick (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Mark Henry - WWE Community

  • Rusev Comments on Jack Swagger, Enzo Amore Dances In Slow Motion, Natalya

  • Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron Announced, Kurt Angle Films for WWE, Seth Rollins Video

  • Kurt Angle Applies Ankle Lock on ESPN (Video), Brie Bella Baby Watch (Video), Stock

  • WWE Comments on Jack Swagger's Status with the Company

  • Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Kids (Photos), Zack Ryder Unboxes

  • Update on WWE Star Opening Wrestling School, Fans on Iconic Chants, John Cena and Nikki Bella

  • AJ Styles Comments on SmackDown #1 Contenders Match, Mick Foley "Picks", Natalya

  • Jack Swagger Announced for Non-WWE Event In the UK




    		•