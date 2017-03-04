Posted in: WWE Top Star Possibly Returning to WWE TV for WrestleMania 33 Angle This Week
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 3:15:43 PM
The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE TV this coming week to set up his WrestleMania 33 plans, according to PWInsider. Word is that The Deadman will likely be at RAW on Monday.
As noted, Taker is expected to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next month. If that is still the plan, it will be interesting to see how they set that match up as Reigns is set to face Braun Strowman at tomorrow's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.