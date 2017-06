Top Star Appearing on Tonight's WWE RAW?

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin may be appearing on tonight's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Austin lives in the area.It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had "Los Angeles 3:16" t-shirts printed up for tonight's show, indicating an appearance by The Rattlesnake.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here