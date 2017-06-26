LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Top Star Appearing on Tonight's WWE RAW?
By Marc Middleton
Jun 26, 2017 - 2:16:42 PM
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin may be appearing on tonight's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Austin lives in the area.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had "Los Angeles 3:16" t-shirts printed up for tonight's show, indicating an appearance by The Rattlesnake.

